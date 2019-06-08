Six SHOs transferred

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Tajinder Singh on Friday transferred six Station House Officers (SHOs) in Jammu.

According to order, Inspector Gurnam Singh has been transferred from DPL Jammu and posted as SHO Police Station Gandhi Nagar vice Inspector Sunil Singh Jasrotia who has been posted as SHO Gangyal; Inspector Bimal Indu presently posted in DPL Jammu has been posted as SHO Nowabad vice Neeraj Bhagat, who has been shifted to DPL Jammu.

Inspector Chanchal Singh SHO R S Pura has been posted as SHO Domana vice Inspector Rajeshwar Singh who has been posted as SHO R S Pura.