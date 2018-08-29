Six schools, four Govt offices found closed, 48 employees found absent

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: In order to check absenteeism culture particularly in far flung areas of the district, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, constituted different surprise inspection teams under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Kishori Lal Sharma.

The team conducted surprise checks in various Government Offices ,Schools, Health Care Centres etc.

During the surprise inspection, several officers/ officials were found unauthorizedly absent from their duties.

Tehsildar Chatroo in his report furnished that three RRTs of Primary School Doolgram Inderwal Zone namely Shakur Din, Manzoor Ahmed and Fida Hussain were found absent whereas in UPS Dichhar Inderwal Zone two RRTs Altaf Hussain and Riaz Ahmed Naik one 3rd line teacher Javed Ali Wani and one ReT Jameel Ahmed were found unauthorizedly absent from duties.

In another report furnished by SDM Marwah in case of Education department Vidya Dhar ZEO Marwah, Ashok Kumar Sr. Asstt., Jagdish Raj Sr. Asstt., Maryam Begum Teacher UPS Nowapachi, Dilshad Ahmed ReT MS Nowgam, Ab. Hamid Teacher I/c MDM Zone Marwah Wanchu ZEO Warwan and Sajjad Ahmed Tapal Master HS Chanjer were found absent.

In Middle School Sounder Kewal Krishan i/c Head Master, Mohd Aslam Teacher, Mohd Ashraf Teacher and Khursheed Ahmed Teacher were found absent. In case of Rural Development Department Riaz Ahmed BDO Marwah, Shanti Parkash Sr. Asstt., Majid Hussain Jr Engineer, Fozia Ali CIC Operator and Rajesh Kumar Adm. Asstt. of BDO Office Marwah were found absent.

In respect of health department 03 doctors of CHC Nowapachi namely Dr Nainsila Dr Shazad and Dr Haq Nawaz were found absent whereas one technical assistant namely Farooq Ahmed was also found absent. In BMO Office Dachhan BMO Dachhan, Dr Nusrat, Dr Touseef, Manmohan IMS Pharmacist,Altaf Hussain Lab. Tech, Aafaq Hussain,MMPHW, Aitaf Hussain BAM, Sajjad Hussain Super Pharmacist, Mohd Irfan Extension Educator and Mubarak Ali JHI were found unauthorizedly absent .

In addition to this one employee namely Mohd Aslam Mir AEE ,PHE Marwah and AEE/JE of PHE Office Dachhan were also found absent. Further, in Block Dachhan Range Officer and Range Wild Life Officer of Forest department, Treasury Officer Dachhan, Tehsil Supply Officer, Dachhan, CDPO Dachhan, JE PDD Office Dachhan and I/c Librarian Dachhan were all found absent. Meanwhile, in another report furnished by Tehsildar Nagseni, in Nagseni block , offices of CAPD, Sheep Husbandry Office,Animal Husbandry Office, ICDS office besides schools viz. MS Bhata, PS Khalsan, PS Ajna, PS Hayar, PS Bayaon, PS Lonepura were found closed with all staff absent.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana terming the unauthorized absence of employees as disservice to the society immediately issued orders regarding stoppage of the salaries of absentee employees. He further initiated an enquiry and appointed Addl.District Development Commissioner Imam Din as enquiry officers in respect of absentee employees of Inderwal and Nagseni and SDM Marwah Kaiser Bhawani in respect of Marwah, Dachhan and Warwan .

Deputy Commissioner has instructed to fix responsibility over the erring officials and furnish the enquiry report within seven days. Further, Tehsildar Bonjwah ,reported that out of 13 employees working in PHC Bonjwah 07 employees were on leave.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana while taking serious view with regard to the grant of casual leave in favour of 07 nos employees by MO, PHC Bonjwah who didn’t apply his mind while granting leave to maximum number of employees thus risking the lives of patients and also crippling the emergency services arisen if any , directed CMO, Kishtwar to conduct enquiry and seek explanation from the erring Officer and in meantime the salary of the Officer shall be kept withheld.