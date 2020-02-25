Six SC judges infected with H1N1, CJI holds meeting

New Delhi: With six Supreme Court judges infected with H1N1, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde Tuesday held a meeting with judges and suggested that lawyers and court staffs be vaccinated to curb the infection.

The issue came to the fore after Justice D Y Chandrachud told lawyers in his court room that judges of the apex court held a meeting with the CJI to take remedial steps to check the spread of H1N1.

Justice Chandrachud said that it was decided in the meeting to make H1N1 vaccination available for advocates for inoculation.

Later, the CJI also held a meeting with office bearers of the Supreme Court Bar Association to discuss the issue.

Due to the meeting, the bench led by CJI Bobde sat late at around 11.08 am against the scheduled time of 10.30 AM. (PTI)