Six Rehris gutted at Bishnah vegetable market

BISHNAH: At least
half dozen Rehris were gutted after a fire broke out at vegetable market in
Bishnah. As per the details, a fire
broke out at vegetable market in Bishnah during the intervening night in which
six Rehris were reduced to ashes. On receiving the information, fire tender
reached the spot and doused the fire.
Police has registered a case for investigation.
