Six Red Ball Competition: Ishuk, Umar win QFs league ties

Umar Himyaun in action during quarterfinals league match at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, Jammu on Sunday.
Sports Reporter
JAMMU: Ishuk Choudhary, Umar Himayun and Abhishek Pathania won their respective matches to strengthen their position in the quarterfinals league round of the Six Red Ball event of the ongoing State Billiards and Snooker Championship at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here on Sunday.
Ishuk underwent a lot of struggle before he emerged triumph against seasoned cueist, Sohail Khalid making it 4-3 in best of seven game. The score: 31-32, 12-34, 42-10, 23-37, 43-15, 15-45, 35-20). In other scheduled matches, Umar Himayun and Abhishek had easy outings against their opponents. While Umar beat Vishal Abrol 27-45, 28-26, 44-04, 43-14, 33-24, Abhishek Pathania defeated Nikhil Kapahi 31-01, 27-02, 42-34, 40-14, 32-17.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Winters can affect cardiovascular health: Dr Sushil
A book on my life will be boring, says Irrfan Khan
I do films that touch my heart: Varun Dhawan
Ban screening of ‘Padmavati’ in J&K: Rajput Sabha
Over 10 lakh new cancer cases diagnosed every year: Dr Nadeem
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper