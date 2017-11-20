Six Red Ball Competition: Ishuk, Umar win QFs league ties

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Ishuk Choudhary, Umar Himayun and Abhishek Pathania won their respective matches to strengthen their position in the quarterfinals league round of the Six Red Ball event of the ongoing State Billiards and Snooker Championship at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here on Sunday.

Ishuk underwent a lot of struggle before he emerged triumph against seasoned cueist, Sohail Khalid making it 4-3 in best of seven game. The score: 31-32, 12-34, 42-10, 23-37, 43-15, 15-45, 35-20). In other scheduled matches, Umar Himayun and Abhishek had easy outings against their opponents. While Umar beat Vishal Abrol 27-45, 28-26, 44-04, 43-14, 33-24, Abhishek Pathania defeated Nikhil Kapahi 31-01, 27-02, 42-34, 40-14, 32-17.