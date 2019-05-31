Six PWD SEs transferred

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday transferred six Superintending Engineers (civil) in PW(R&B) Department.

According to order, Er. Pervaiz Qadeemi, awaiting orders of posting has been posted at R&B circle Pulwama-Shopian; Er. Ravinder Kumar Mansotra, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted at JDA vice Er Bachan Lal, who has been posted at J&K Police Housing Corporation.

Er Rajinder Pal Gupta, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as Nodal Officer State Quality Control Coordinator PMGSY Jammu; Er. Dharam Paul, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted at J&K SIDCO; and Er. Hem Raj, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted at R&B Circle Doda.