Six PWD SEs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Thursday transferred six Superintending Engineers (civil) in PW(R&B) Department. According to order, Er. Pervaiz Qadeemi, awaiting orders of posting has been posted at R&B circle Pulwama-Shopian; Er. Ravinder Kumar Mansotra, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted at JDA vice Er Bachan Lal, who has been posted at J&K Police Housing Corporation.
Er Rajinder Pal Gupta, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as Nodal Officer State Quality Control Coordinator PMGSY Jammu; Er. Dharam Paul, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted at J&K SIDCO; and Er. Hem Raj, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted at R&B Circle Doda.
