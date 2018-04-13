Six new Degree Colleges for Jammu Division

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday sanctioned setting up of six new Degree Colleges in Jammu Division.
As per order issued by the Government under number 285-HE of 2018, sanction has been accorded to permanent establishment of new Government Degree Colleges in uncovered areas of Jammu Division to make them functional in make-shift accommodation from ensuing session 2018-19.
The order further said that degree colleges will be set at Chenani, Mongri, Vijaypur, Dongi, Ramkote and Dudu Basantgarh.
