Six new Degree Colleges for Jammu Division

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday sanctioned setting up of six new Degree Colleges in Jammu Division.

As per order issued by the Government under number 285-HE of 2018, sanction has been accorded to permanent establishment of new Government Degree Colleges in uncovered areas of Jammu Division to make them functional in make-shift accommodation from ensuing session 2018-19.

The order further said that degree colleges will be set at Chenani, Mongri, Vijaypur, Dongi, Ramkote and Dudu Basantgarh.