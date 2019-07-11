Six MOs among nine doctors terminated

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday terminated six medical officers among nine doctors.

“Vide letter No. HME/HRM/179/2017 dated December 10, 2018, the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu/Kashmir were requested to furnish lists of such doctors viz. Consultants/Medical Officers/Dental Surgeons etc, who are on un-authorized absence from duties, also indicating the dates from which they are absent and the Directors, Health Services, Jammu/Kashmir vide communications No. ES-3/Notice/480-17 dated March 25, 2019 and No. Est/3/1-133/8396 dated March 12, 2019 respectively forwarded the lists of such doctors who are un-authorizedly absent from duties informing that they have already served notices to these doctors who are on unauthorized absence, wherein an opportunity was given to them to report back to their duties,” reads the order issued by Atal Dullo, Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education.

“The Health & Medical Education Department accordingly issued notices to these doctors asking them to join their duties in their respective Directorates i.e. Directorate of Health Services, Jammu/Kashmir within 15 days from the date of issuance of notices, failing which it shall be presumed that they have nothing to say in their defence and proceedings as warranted under Article 128 of J&K Civil Services Regulations shall be initiated against them, which inter-alia, provides that absence without leave or after the end of leave involves loss of appointment,” the order added.

The Director, Health Services, Kashmir furnished a list of nine doctors intimating that they have not resumed their duties inspite of the final notices served on them by the Health & Medical Education Department

The nine doctors include Dr. Shabeer Ahmad Mir Consultant Surgery, Dr. Mir Basharat Ahmad Kanth Consultant Surgeon, Dr. Shahnawaz Bashir Medical Officer, Dr. Zebah Altaf Medical Officer, Dr. Suhail Maqbool Vakil Medical Officer, Dr. Hamid Ali Dar Dental Surgeon, Dr. Sheikh Mohd Tahir Medical Officer, Dr. Burhan Wani Medical Officer and Dr. Hakim Irfan Showkat Medical Officer.

“The cases of aforementioned doctors presently on unauthorized absence, have been examined thoroughly in the Department in light of the rule position governing the subject and it has been found that since these doctors have not resumed their duties despite repeated notices, this act on their part is a voluntary act and warrants initiation of necessary action against them in terms of Article 128 of J&K Civil Services Regulations and therefore, in light of the relevant rules and the circumstances explained hereinabove, the services of the aforesaid nine doctors are hereby terminated,” the order firther stated.