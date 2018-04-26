Six men force woman to drink liquor, rape her

Share Share 0 Share 0

Kozhikode: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by six men after being forced to drink liquor at Pannur in the district, police said today.

The incident took place on January 30.

The mentally disturbed woman revealed the details to her husband only two days ago after the gang started blackmailing her following which a complaint was filed on April 25, police said.

One of the accused, who was her neighbour, developed intimacy with the woman and on January 30, he took her to a shop nearby and raped her, police said.

Later, the others joined him in raping her after forcing her to drink liquor, according to the complaint.

Police said the woman has been subjected to medical examination.

A case has been registered against the six persons for rape and wrongful confinement and a search is on to nab them, they added. (PTI)