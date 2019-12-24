Six MBSCET students selected in placement drive

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Smart Solutions Teleservices, Kurukshetra on Tuesday conducted a placement drive at Mahant Bachittar Singh College of Engineering Technology (MBSCET), Jammu for the B.E. final year students. Experts from company, Yogesh Sachdeva (Assistant Manager, Technical) and Raman Saini (HR Head) conducted placement drive wherein six students were selected. The interviewing process included Aptitude Test, Group Discussion and Final Interview. Prof. Ravinder Kr. Bhardwaj, Head Training & Placement coordinated the drive.
