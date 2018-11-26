Six LeT, HM terrorists among 7 killed, soldier martyred

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: In another blow to Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, six of its terrorists, including a Pakistani involved in slaughtering of civilians, were killed in an encounter on Sunday while a soldier was martyred and a civilian was killed, in a village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

The police said that based on a credible input about the presence of terrorists in Batagund area of Kapran of Shopian district, a cordon and search operation was launched in the night jointly by the police and security forces in the area.

As the searches were going on, the terrorists fired upon the search party which retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

“Initially, one jawan of 34 RR sustained injuries in the exchange of fire. He was evacuated to the hospital and is stated to be stable now,” the police said.

“Another jawan identified as Nazir Ahmad of 34 RR who was grievously injured in the final phase of the encounter has succumbed and attained martyrdom,” the police added.

One terrorist was identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Mir of Shopian who, the police said, was involved in motivating innocent youths into the terrorist fold and also demanding money from public for strengthening Lashker cadre.

The others were identified as Mohammad Abass Bhatt and Khalid Farooq Malik, from Shopian, Umar Majeed from Kulgam, Mohd Hameed Wagey and a Pakistani terrorist, Kafeel.

“It was an intelligence based operation in which six terrorists were eliminated. They were involved in gruesome killing of civilians and security forces,” Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Swayam Prakash Pani said after the encounter.

“We have been able to made a considerable dent in terror groups operating in the Valley,” Pani said.

Two days back, a module of six terrorists of these two terror groups was eliminated in Bijbehara in South Kashmir which included one man, who was wanted in assassination of journalist Sujaat Bukhari.

In another encounter, a Jaish-e-Moahmmed terrorist codenamed ‘Waseem’ was killed in a separate encounter with security forces at Khrew in Awantipura district of South Kashmir.

In the Shopian encounter, the Pakistani terrorist codenamed Kafeel was involved in the killing of a civilian who was kidnapped from Shopian and his throat was slit. The video of this gruesome act was uploaded on social networking sites.

“All the killed six terrorists were wanted by the law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes, including attacks on security establishments and civilian killings in the area. With their elimination, all notorious terrorists of the belt have been