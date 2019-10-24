Six KAS officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Wednesday transferred six KAS officers.

According to General Administration Department (GAD) order, Riyaz Ahmad Wani, KAS, Director, Sericulture, J&K has been transferred and posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir vice Farooq Ahmad Rather, KAS, who has been posted as Director, Floriculture, Kashmir.

Abdul Hafiz Shah, KAS, Director Floriculture, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations vice Manzoor Ahmad Qadiri, KAS, who has been posted as Director, Sericulture, J&K;

Zamir Ahmed Reshu, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Banihal, has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (Assistant Commissioner Development), Ramban, vice Zaffar Ahmad Banday, KAS, who shall await further orders of adjustment in the GAD.

Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary, KAS, Deputy Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (Assistant Commissioner Development), Udhampur, vice Neelam Khajuria, KAS, who shall await further orders of adjustment in the GAD.

Meanwhile according to another order, Seema Bharti, Deputy Director, Horticulture, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K State Advisory Board for Welfare and Development of Scheduled Castes.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of Rakesh Kumar, Senior Private Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Private Secretaries to Head of Departments (Gazetted) Service as Principal Private Secretary in the Level 12 (Rs 78800-209200) with effect September 30, 2019,” other order stated.