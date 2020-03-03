Six KAS officers transferred; 3 get addl charge

Shavan posted as Excise Comm; Rather Comm Food Safety; Choudhary Dir Employment; Ayub MD SRTC: Nagendra Addl DC Udh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Monday transferred six KAS officers and three officers are given additional charges. Besides this, five KAS officers, transferred on January 20, 2020 have been relieved to join their new place of postings.

According to an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD), Shakeel-ul-Rehman Rather, KAS, Special Secretary, Home Department has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Food Safety, J&K; M.S. Choudhary, KAS, CEO/Managing Director State Procurement Supplies Agency, Rural Development Department, J&K posted as Director, Employment, J&K; Hashmat Ali Yatoo, KAS, Special Secretary, Power Development Department as Managing Director, J&K Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation; Sheikh Arshad Ayub, KAS, Special Secretary to the Chief Secretary as Managing Director, J&K State Road Transport Corporation; Ravinder Nath Sadhu, KAS, Special Secretary, Agriculture Production Department as Special Secretary, Power Development Department.

Rajesh Kumar Shavan, KAS, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Udhampur has been posted as Excise Commissioner, J&K while Nagendra Singh Jamwal, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Surinsar-Mansar as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur.

Gurvinderjeet Singh, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Surinsar-Mansar.

Meanwhile, three KAS officers have been given additional charges. Ajaz Abdullah Saraf, KAS, Additional Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, shall hold the charge of the post of CEO/Managing Director, State Procurement Supplies Agency, Rural Development Department, J&K, Ashok Kumar, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, shall hold the charge of the post of Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Udhampur and Mohammad Assadullah Rather, KAS, General Manager, DIC, Baramulla, shall hold the charge of the post of Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Baramulla, in addition to their own duties, till further orders.

The GAD has also issued relieving order of five KAS officers who were transferred on January 20, 2020.

They include Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, KAS, Special Secretary, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department as Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation; Abdul Rashid Bhat, Deputy Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department as Joint Registrar, Cooperative Societies (Audit), Srinagar; Vivek Modi, KAS, Deputy Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Basantgarh; Naresh Kumar, KAS, Deputy Secretary, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramnagar; and Rajesh Lakhan, KAS, Deputy Secretary, Cooperative Department as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Poonch.

Govt creates post of Industries Commissioner, J&K

JAMMU: The government on Monday created a post of Industries Commissioner, J&K. “Sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of the post of Industries Commissioner, J&K in the Super Time Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service Pay level 14 (Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200), with the conditions that the department shall amend relevant Service Recruitment Rules accordingly and other supporting staff for the Commissionerate shall be provided by the Industries & Commerce Department internally,” reads the order issued by General Administration Department.