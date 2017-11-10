Six Insps posted as SHOs, 5 shifted to DPL

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu Vivek Gupta on Thursday ordered transfers and postings of 11 Inspectors with immediate effect.

As per order, Station House Officer (SHO) Kana Chak Inspector Naresh Sharma has been transferred and posted as SHO Bakshi Nagar while Inspector Ajit Singh has been posted as SHO Miran Sahib. Inspector Rajesh Jasrotia has been posted as SHO Bus Stand while Inspector Rajesh Sharma has been posted as SHO Bishnah.

Inspector Neeraj Choudhary has been posted as SHO Kana Chak while Inspector Shiv Dev Singh has been posted SHO Akhnoor.

SHO Bakshi Nagar Inspector Ashwani Kumar, SHO Bishnah Inspector Prithpal Singh, SHO Akhnoor Inspector Pushpinder Singh, SHO Bus Stand Inspector Ravi Kant and SHO Miran Sahib Inspector Ravinder Singh have been shifted to DPL Jammu.