Six injured in clashes

JAMMU: Six persons have been injured in separate clashes in city on Thursday. As per the details, Renu Devi and her husband Pardeep Kumar, resident of Mandal got injured in clash in their area and were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Mohinder Singh, resident of Billawar; Tara Devi, resident of Ramgarh; Bhagwan Dass, resident of Ramgarh and Robina Bhagat, resident of Vijaypur were also got injured in clashes in their respective areas.

Police has registered all the cases in concerned police stations and started investigation.