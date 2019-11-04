Six injured in assaults

STATE TIMES
JAMMU: Six persons got injured in separate
assault cases here on Sunday.
As per the details, Sansar Chand, son of Jhallu Ram, resident of Min
Sarkar got injured in an assault at his area and was shifted to hospital for
treatment.
Meanwhile, Babu Sumbaria, son of Naresh Kumar, resident of Gurha
Bakshi Nagar; Muzzafar Ahmed, son of Mumtaz Ahmed, resident of Janipur; Govind,
son of Sushil, resident of Trikuta Nagar; Mohd Murataf, son of Qaseem Baksh,
resident of Doda and Ajay Kumar, son of Balwan, resident of Samba also got
injured in separate assault cases at their respective areas and are under
treatment at hospital. Police has
registered all the cases and started investigation.
