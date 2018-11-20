Six injured in accidents

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Six people were injured in various accidents on Monday.

According to information three persons travelling in a car met with an accident with a tempo near Muthi leaving the three injured. The injured have been identified as Sheela Puri, wife of Satpal, Prashant Raman, son of Nanak Chand and Neena Sharma, wife of Prashant Sharma, all residents of Talab Tillo. Police shifted all the three to a hospital and registered a case.

In another accident, Sumita Devi, wife of Kuldeep Singh and her son Rakesh hailing from Manwal and Shashi Kumar, son of Suram, resident of Bari Brahmana travelling in a car met with accident at Jhajjar Kotli. All the injured were shifted to a hospital by the police and a case was registered in this regard.