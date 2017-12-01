Six I/C PPs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: SSP Jammu Vivek Gupta on Thursday transferred six Incharge Police Posts (I/C PPs). According to order, SI Vicky Thapa has been transferred from Police Station Gandhi Nagar to Police Post Greater Kailash as Incharge; SI Vijay Kumar from Police Post Greater Kailash to Police Post Parade as Incharge; SI Kali Charan from Police Post Parade to DPL Jammu; SI Sandeep Kumar from DPL Jammu to Police Station Gandhi Nagar as IO; SI Sohan Singh from DPL Jammu to Police Post Canal as Incharge and SI Neelam Saini from Police Post Canal to DPL Jammu.
