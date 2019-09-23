Six Headmasters transferred

State Times News

JAMMU: Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ) on Sunday transferred six Headmasters.

According to the order, Mohan Lal Sharma, HS Gigrial, Khour has been transferred and posted at HS Jourian, Jammu; Sunita Gupta, U/t to HS Patti at ZEPO Satwari; Joginder Singh, HS Dhok Khalsa at ZEPO Jammu; Subash Chander, HS Rangpur Maulana at ZEPO Bhalwal; Sagar Chand, HS Kathil Domar at GHS Udhampur; and Uma Rani, HS Kaleeth has been posted at HS Chatha Gujjrian, Marh.