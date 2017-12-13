Six get life-imprisonment for murder

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Principal Sessions Judge Jammu Vinod Chatterji Koul on Tuesday awarded rigorous life-imprisonment and fine Rs 50,000 Gurdev Singh alias Danchi son of Dayal Singh, resident of Ranibagh near Air Port Satwari Jammu, Ravinder Singh, son of Hazara Singh, resident of Chatta Farm, Tehsil Jammu, Gurdeep Singh, son of Ranjeet Singh, resident of Upper Gadhigarh, Tehsil Jammu, Manpal Singh alias Parveen, son of Sadhu Singh, resident of Upper Gadhigarh, Tehsil Jammu, S. Harpreet Singh alias Sunny, resident of Deshmesh Nagar Digiana Satwari, Jammu and Pankaj Sharma alias Killer resident of Ajeet Nagar Ranibagh Satwari Jammu in FIR 160/09 registered under section 302/201/34 RPC and 3/25/27 Arms Act.

According to the police, on November 27, 2009 at 5:00 AM Police Post Gadigarh received information that one person namely Harpreet Singh alias Babbi, son of Gian Singh, resident of Upper Gadigarh, Jammu, has been shot dead last night and his body is lying on the roadside at Rani Bagh near Mahindra’s Body Builders Workshop.

A report was lodged in the Police Post under sections 302 RPC, 3/25 Arms Act regarding which entry was made in “Roznamcha” as report No. 24. The copy of the said report was sent to the Police Station Satwari for registration of the FIR. On this report, FIR 160/2009, under section 302 RPC, 3/25 Arms Act was registered and the investigation of the case was handed over to Mohd. Irfan Sub Inspector, Officer Incharge Police Post Gadigarh, Jammu.