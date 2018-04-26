Six gamblers arrested, stake money seized

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Wednesday arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money from the gambling site.

According to report, a party of Police Post Digiana conducted a raid at an open plot situated at Roop Nagar Digiana and arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 16,155 as stake money along with playing cards from the gambling site.

The arrested gamblers have been identified as Babblu, son of Lalla and Santosh Kumar, son of Hira Lal, both residents of Sector No. 4 Sanjay Nagar Digiana; Uttam, son of Girdhari Lal, resident of Sector No. 1 Sanjay Nagar Jammu; Gulshan, son of Bhupinder, resident of Preet Nagar Digiana; Yousuf, son of Israr, resident of Preet Nagar Digiana and Umar, son of Kamar Din, resident of Udham Singh Nagar, Digiana. Police registered a case under 13 Gambling Act at Police Station Gandhi Nagar. The arrest and recovery was made by Inspector Sunil Singh Jasrotia, SHO Gandhi Nagar and SI Sandeep Chauhan lncharge Police Post Digiana under close supervision of SDPO City South, Mohammad Rafiq Manhas, Sandeep Choudhary, SP City South Jammu and Vivek Gupta, SSP Jammu.