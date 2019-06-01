Six gamblers arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Police has arrested six gamblers from R S Pura area
on Friday and registered a case against them.
As per report, Police received an input that some people are
gambling in Kotli Gala Bana area.
Acting on the information, Police immediately raided the
spot and arrested six people involved in gambling act. Stake money amounting to
Rs 4,000 was also recovered from the spot. Police has registered a case in this
regard and started further investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Stranger Things 3’ will be moving, unexpected, says David Harbour
Moby accuses Natalie Portman of lying, shares photo evidence to support his dating claims
Healthy eating mistakes that are making you FAT
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper