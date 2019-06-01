Six gamblers arrested

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police has arrested six gamblers from R S Pura area on Friday and registered a case against them.

As per report, Police received an input that some people are gambling in Kotli Gala Bana area.

Acting on the information, Police immediately raided the spot and arrested six people involved in gambling act. Stake money amounting to Rs 4,000 was also recovered from the spot. Police has registered a case in this regard and started further investigation.