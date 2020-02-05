Six Education Officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday transferred six I/c Chief Education Officers & equivalent.

According to order issued by Hirdesh Kumar Singh, Commissioner/Secretary, School Education Department, Mohammad Ashraf Rather, I/c Field Advisor, SIE Jammu has been posted as I/c CEO Kulgam; Daljeet Singh, I/c Field Advisor, SIE Jammu as I/c Principal DIET Shopian vice Mushtaq Ahmad Salroo, who has been posted as I/c Principal, DIET Anantnag; Vinod Kumar Koul, I/c Principal, DIET Kud (Udhampur) has been posted as I/c CEO Ramban vice Abdul Hamid Fani, who has been posted as I/c CEO Kupwara; and Kulwant Kour, I/c Field Advisor, SIE Jammu has been posted as I/c CEO Samba.