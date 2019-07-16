Six drug peddlers nabbed with contraband

State Times News

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: Six drug peddlers were arrested and contraband was recovered from their possession in separate incidents across the State on Monday.

As per the details, officers at a checkpoint established near Mirgund Chowk Budgam, arrested one drug peddler namely Kaiser Ahmad Bhat, resident of Humhama Budgam and recovered 408 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon from his possession. In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 216/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered against him.

At another checkpoint established near Receiving Station Khag, officers arrested a drug peddler identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat, resident of Hardu Suresh. Contraband substance including 1 kilogram of powdered cannabis and 70 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession. A case vide FIR No. 42/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered against him at Police Station Khag.

Meanwhile, Anantnag Police also arrested a drug peddler during Naka and recovered 14 kg poppy straw from his possession. The accused has been identified as Habib Ullah, resident of Pahalgam.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered against him. Meanwhile, Sopore Police raided at village Hib Dangerpora and arrested a notorious drug peddler namely Manzoor Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Jabbar Dar, resident of Hib Dangerpora and recovered 18 grams of brown sugar from his possession. A case vide FIR No. 116/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered against him.

Basohli Police during Naka intercepted a man and recovered 2 gm heroin from his possession. The accused identified as Sunjit Kumar, resident of Mahanpur was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him. Meanwhile, Gangyal Police intercepted a motorcyclist during Naka at Greater Kailash and during search 300 grams opium from his possession.

The accused identified as Sunil Kumar, alias Shila, resident of Nanak Nagar was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.