Six drug peddlers nabbed with contraband

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Wednesday nabbed six drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession. As per the details, a party from Police Station Gangyal during patrolling at Industrial area Marakhari intercepted one Santro Car (PB02AX-0652) and on checking 12 gms of heroin was recovered from the driver of the car namely Kamaljeet Singh, son of Lt Surinder Singh, resident of H.No-1388/7 Nanak Nagar Jammu and his associate namely Sourab Sudan, son of Mahesh Kumar of Indira Nagar, Jammu. The police has taken cognisance in the matter and registered case vide FIR No. 124/2019 under Sections 8, 21, 22 and 29 NDPS Act against them.

The arrest and recovery was made by Insp. Sunil Singh Jasrotia, SHO Police Station Gangyal, ASI Sat Pal under the close supervision of SDPO City South Jammu Dy.SP Ram Singh, SP South Vinay Kumar and over all supervision of SSP Jammu Tajinder Singh.

Meanwhile, Bishnah police during Naka checking nabbed three drug peddlers and recovered 13 gm heroin from their possession. The accused have been identified as Aman and Roshan, residents of Kotli Chadka and Tariq, resident of Dabbar. All have been booked under NDPS Act.

Bagh-e-Bahu Police also nabbed a drug peddler during a raid on a tip off and recovered 82 gm heroin and 250 gm poppy straw from his possession. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Singh alias Kaka, resident of Panjwa, Nagrota. A case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.