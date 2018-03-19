Six drug peddlers arrested in Rajouri

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Continuing with its efforts to tighten noose on notorious elements involved in peddling of drugs, Darhal Police arrested six drug peddlers under Section 107, 151, 110 RPC and sent them to judicial custody.

The accused have been identified as Imtiaz Ahmed son of Maqbool Hussain resident of Ward No 10 Thannamandi, Amir Mohd son of Ghulam Mohd resident of Baramulla, Imtiyaz Ali son of Ali Mohd resident of Karyote Thanamandi, Sourab Kumar son of Manoj Kumar resident of Jawahar Nagar Rajouri, Manawar Hussain Shah son of Khalil Hussain Shah resident of Sawni Rajouri and Rafaqat Hussain son of Talib Hussain resident of Parori Kotranka.