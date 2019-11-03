Six consume poison

State Times News JAMMU: Six persons consumed poison at their houses here on Saturday. As per details, Nazia Akhter, wife of Mohd Shakeel, resident of Sunderbani consumed poison in her house and was shifted to GMC Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Puran Chand, son of Ludar Mani, resident of Bishnah; Shivali Devi, resident of Kanachak; Babu Ram, resident of Akhnoor; Santosh Kour, resident of Bishnah and Rahul Goswami, resident of Katra also consumed poison in their respective houses and are presently under treatment at hospital.
