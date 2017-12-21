Six coaching centres sealed in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Administration on Wednesday shut six coaching centres in Jammu. These institutes include Aakash Institute, Master Mind Classes, Sakkar Classes, and Starline tutorials. A team headed by Arun Manhas, Additional DC, Jammu conducted surprise check and ordered closure as these institutes failed to fulfill norms. Besides lacking permissions from various departments, these coaching centres were also creating a huge problem of traffic congestion as they have no parking space.

CEO Jammu J K Sudan also accompanied the team.