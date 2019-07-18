Six Assistant Professors adjusted

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Wednesday posted newly appointed six Assistant Professors of (Biochemistry) in Higher Education Department.

According to order issued by Talat Parvez Rohella, Secretary, Higher Education Department, Nissar ul Ashraf has been posted at GDC Sopore; Khalid Hussain Bhat at GDC Tral; Gh Hassan Dar at GDC Bandipora; Peer Muzafar Jan at GDC Dooru; Qulsum Akhter at GDC Pulwama and Arti Heer has been posted at GDC Hiranagar.