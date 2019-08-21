Six assault cases reported

State Times News

JAMMU: Seven assault cases have been reported in city on Tuesday. As per the details, Gitan Singh, son of Nek Singh, resident of Sunderbani was injured after he was assaulted in his area. He was shifted to hospital from where he was shifted to GMC Hospital for treatment. Police has taken cognisance in the matter and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Bharat Kumar, resident of Shakti Nagar is also under treatment in GMCH after getting injured in a clash in his area.

Harminder Pal Singh, resident of Gurah Bakshi Nagar lodged a complaint with Bakshi Nagar Police that Bagga, Sanjay and Guddu attacked him over an old dispute. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Bakshi Nagar Police also registered an assault case against Yash Pal, resident of Vikas Nagar on the complaint of Krishan Sharma, resident of Vikas Nagar; R S Pura Police registered a similar case against Anand Ram and his friends on the complaint of Rattan Lal, resident of Dablair. Satwari Police registered an assault case against Kovinder Singh on the complaint of Rajinder Singh, resident of Nanak Nagar.