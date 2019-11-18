Six Army soldiers killed in Siachen avalanche, one missing

SRINAGAR: Six Indian Army soldiers were killed and one
is missing in an avalanche that struck the Siachen Glacier in Jammu and Kashmir
early on Monday.
The
tragedy occurred in Sub Sector Hanif in Turtuk area of the glacier when troops
of the 1st Assam Regiment were moving between posts. All the six bodies have
been pulled out of the snow.
“At
around 6.15 am, our posts at a height of over 17,000 feet came under an
avalanche in Sub Sector Hanif in Siachen. Six jawans lost their lives. One is
missing,” Army spokesman Lt Col JS Brar said in Srinagar.
“Avalanche
rescue teams have been deployed, but the operation had to be stopped because of
adverse weather. The search will be restarted the moment the weather clears
up,” he said.
The
Siachen Glacier in the Karakoram range of the Himalayas is the world’s highest
and coldest battlefield, with both Indian and Pakistani soldiers stationed
there.
There
have been repeated calls to demilitarise the glacier because of the cost of
maintaining troops at those icy heights and the high casualties from hostile
weather.
More
troops have died on the glacier due to adverse weather than combat. In April,
an avalanche killed 139 people at a Pakistan Army camp.
This
is the first time in several years that an avalanche has hit an Indian position
in the Siachen Glacier, army sources said.
India
and Pakistan have held several rounds of talks to end the military stand-off,
but without success. Talks were last held in June this year in Rawalpindi, but
both sides stuck to their stated positions.
Indian
and Pakistani troops have been engaged in the standoff on Siachen since 1984.
The guns have largely been silent since late 2003 after a ceasefire.
