Situation in Kashmir remained peaceful: Officials

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: The situation in main city and the rest of the Valley remained peaceful on Friday after the afternoon prayers, officials said as authorities imposed fresh restrictions to ward off trouble.

Restrictions in some sensitive parts of Srinagar and other places continued to maintain law and order, they said.

Earlier this week, curbs were eased in most areas of Kashmir with barricades being lifted and the movement of people and traffic increasing gradually.

Markets have been shut and mobile and Internet services suspended since August 5, when the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated the state into two union territories, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Several leaders, including former J&K Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been kept in preventive custody since then.