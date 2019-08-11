Situation in J&K peaceful, no untoward incident in last one week: DGP

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday night said the situation in the State was peaceful and no untoward incident has been reported in last one week.

“There has been no untoward incident barring minor stone-pelting which was dealt with on the spot and was nipped in the bud,” Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said.

He was asked about the situation in the State after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told mediapersons in New Delhi that situation was “very wrong”.

Minutes after Gandhi made the statement, the Srinagar Police also tweeted that the situation was peaceful.

“Situation in valley has remained normal today. No untoward incident has been reported. At selective locations restriction was lifted temporarily,” the tweet said.