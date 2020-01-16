Situation in J&K normal; all communication channels would be restored in coming days: Lt Guv

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal and people are participating in the development process, Lt Governor G C Murmu said on Wednesday assuring no stone would be left unturned for the rapid development of the Union Territory.

The administration is reviewing the situation continuously and all the formal communication channels would be restored in the coming days, he said.

“Jammu, of course, was normal and the other part (Kashmir) is also normal. The people are cooperative and they have understood and are now participating in the development process,” Murmu told reporters after inaugurating the upgraded Maulana Azad Stadium here.

The stadium was renovated at a cost of Rs 40 crore under Prime Minister’s Development Package to host national and international cricket matches. It is the first such facility in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked about the partial restoration of the Internet services in Kashmir and 2G mobile internet services in five districts of Jammu region after being snapped in August last year following abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories, he said “this is the beginning and we are reviewing the situation continuously.

“We are hopeful of restoring the normal communication channels in the coming days. We will see how it is going to be utilized and accordingly relax everything,” Murmu said.

About reports claiming involvement of arrested Deputy Superintendent of police Davinder Singh in Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy last year, the LG said “It is a matter of investigation and if he is involved it will come out. I will not make any further comment on that.”

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Murmu said “We have assessed the situation and we have tried to relax many things (over the past six months).

“Now we are freeing the internet also, particularly broadband. We started from January 1 and we would like to see that everything goes normal…I know the children are also affected and they require such kind of facilities for their academic purpose and to see the development all around,” he said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing rapid development in all spheres over the past one-and-a-half year, contrary to the earlier when hardly any money was spent and the vital projects were left languishing.

“We are moving rapidly with the cooperation and participation of the citizens. The Jammu and Kashmir is marching ahead. The administration is taking necessary action for overall development and is focusing on industries and channelizing the energy of youth in nation building,” the Lt Governor said.

“We will not leave any stone unturned for the development of J&K,” he said adding “we would like to encourage the people’s participation from the grass-root level for overall development of village, localities and regions.”

He requested all concerned to pay attention to the development and development only. “That is what we have been lacking behind for a long time. Now this is the time to do more with vigour and enthusiasm,” he stressed.

While speaking on the occasion, Farooq Khan, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor said that the new international level stadium would give a great push to the development of sports in J&K. He said that the Government is making dedicated efforts to create new sports facilities at various levels and hoped that with the coming of facilities of international standards, the sports in J&K would emerge as a power house in the national and international arena.

In his welcome address, Sarmad Hafeez, Special Secretary, Youth Services and Sports informed that the facility has been upgraded as per Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) norms and the Stadium would be an ideal one in accordance to promote sports in J&K.

The new stadium developed exclusively for Cricket activities will have the international standards sports facilities like high tower flood lights, enhanced pavilion and sitting arrangements.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor interacted with the sportspersons and also awarded the winner and runner-up teams of Panchayat Level Football Cup.

Demonstration of sports activities like Wushu, Judo and Yoga was presented by the young sports persons and an exhibition cricket match was also played to mark the formal opening of the MA Cricket Stadium.