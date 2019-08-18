Situation becoming normal in Kashmir: Pradhan

AGENCY

Raipur: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said though “some people” do not want peace in Jammu and Kashmir, the situation is returning to normal in the state following the abrogation of Article 370.

The oil and steel minister was speaking to reporters during his brief visit here.

“The situation is becoming normal in the valley…lot of issues are coming to fore…There are some people who do not want the situation to turn normal in the valley,” the BJP leader said.