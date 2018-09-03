Sitharaman meets Guv, discusses security situation

Share Share 0 Share 0

Advisor, DGP brief Malik about internal security

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday called on Governor Satya Pal Malik and discussed the prevailing security situation in the State.

Sitharaman met the Governor at Raj Bawan here and the two discussed issues related to security along the Line of Control and hinterland of the State, officials said.

Governor and Sitharaman discussed several important inter-related issues concerning effective management of internal and external security, particularly in the context of increasing attempts at infiltration and the ongoing anti-terrorist operations.

Governor and Defence Minister had detailed discussions on the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat elections which will be conducted in the months of October – December this year, crucial need for strengthening and the maintenance of vital road networks and strategic connectivities in J&K, particularly in the Ladakh region. Governor lauded the Northern Army’s working in total coordination with the Civil Administration, State Police and Central Armed Forces for ensuring safety and security of the people.

The Defence Minister was received by the Governor on her arrival at the Raj Bhavan. She extended warm greetings to him on his appointment as Governor of J&K. The Army Chief was accompanying the Defence Minister.

Earlier, the Defence Minister, accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, visited a forward post in north Kashmir this morning, the officials said.

Sitharaman visited Balbir Post where she interacted with the troops of 28 Infantry Division. She is the first Defence Minister to visit the Balbir post, the officials added.

The Defence Minister was briefed by the commanders on ground on the operational preparedness and counter-infiltration grid.

During her interaction with the troops, the Defence Minister lauded their round the clock sharp vigil along the Line of Control and professionalism.

She also asked them to remain alert for any eventuality to defeat nefarious designs of hostile forces, the officials said.

Later in the day, K. Vijay Kumar, Advisor met the Governor and briefed him about the functioning of the departments under his charge. He is also holding the Home portfolio.

While pointing to the vital importance of ensuring effective law and order maintenance and securing public trust and support, Governor discussed with Advisor Kumar certain issues relating to the internal administration of the Police organisation and conduct of elections to the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats.

Governor emphasised the vital importance of sports for the holistic development of the youth and advised Advisor Kumar to strengthen sports infrastructure in the State and provide youth with the enhanced opportunities to hone their talent through various national level sports competitions.

Governor suggested enhanced attention towards ensuring welfare of the police personnel and their families and specially take care of families of those personnel martyred in action. He also discussed accommodation issues of police personnel with the advisor and stressed resolving their difficulties with utmost urgency.

Dr. S.P Vaid, Director General Police met the Governor and briefed him about the internal security situation in the State and about various welfare schemes of the J&K Police instituted for its personnel. He also apprised Governor about the role and responsibilities of the J&K Police in the annual conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

During discussions with the DGP, Governor emphasised the vital importance of public order being maintained, as a first step towards securing peace and normalcy in the State and stressed that all security forces must act with complete synergy to achieve effective security on the ground.