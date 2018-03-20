Sitaram Yechury calls for AFSPA rollback, suggests restoration of Article 370

Share Share 0 Share 0

MUHAMMAD MUKARAM

SRINAGAR: Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M),General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury on Monday advocated revocation of controversial law AFSPA as a Confidence Building Measure (CBM) for starting a dialogue with all stakeholders to resolve vexed Kashmir issue and suggested for restoring of Article 370 in its original form, if Kashmir has to be integrated with India on permanent basis.

“Kashmir is a political problem and till talks aren’t held with all the stakeholders in the State and with Pakistan, this issue can’t be resolved. Withdrawal of AFSPA has to start for confidence building measure. The eroded provisions of Article 370 have to be restored and then only Kashmir will be real ‘Atoot Aang’ of India. This BJP government is making assault on Constitution,” Yechury said here in Srinagar.

Lashing out at Modi led government, Yechury said, “Kashmir is crown of India and it is the duty of every Indian to safeguard it. If crown has any problem, then it is the problem of the whole country. We have been saying it within and outside the Parliament. The PDP-BJP government in J&K is a biggest contradiction. Ever since Modi government took over, Kashmir is being tackled through military means only.”

“I came here twice as a member of Parliamentary delegation. First time it was when UPA-II was in power. But the recommendations of the interlocutors were never implemented. Second time, Home Minister Rajnath Singh led a Parliamentary delegation to Kashmir. When we returned to Delhi, it was discussed that the solution of Kashmir can be achieved through political process and not only through law and order. But ever since, not a single forward step was taken. Ban on pellet guns was raised in the Parliament and Home Minister made a statement, but later he retracted. NSAs of India and Pakistan are meeting in third country, but in Parliament, the government says it can’t hold dialogue with Pakistan,” he said.

Yechury while addressing the conference said that the Party has been playing an important role at the national level to thwart the anti-people policies of the Modi government. “PM Narendra Modi visited US five times in last three years and accepted all the conditions of imperialist America. The developed countries, including US is facing recession for the last one decade and Modi is being asked to make policies which suite their economic interests,” he said.

“When Manmohan Singh was the PM, 49 per cent of the wealth of the country was in the hands of one per cent people in the country. Today it has changed as 73 per cent of the wealth in the country is the hands of just one per cent people. Only achievement of Modi has been that rich are becoming richer and poor are getting poorer. To increase the profits of MNCs, Modi government is making policies that suite them but are against the interests of poor,” he added.

Claiming that demonetization exercise has failed, Yechury said it was a successful exercise of money laundering where the black money was converted with the help of the government into white.

“The four objectives that Prime Minister Narendra Modi detailed in his address to the nation on November 8 – bringing back black money, ending corruption, suffocating terrorist funding and tackling counterfeit currency – have all failed. The only aim was to generate the money and use it in elections. The BJP is pumping huge sum of money in elections and latest example is Tripura,” he added.

“If people of the country want better life, this BJP government has to go. The BJP is communally polarizing the country for electoral benefits. They are raising private armies in the states where they are ruling in the name of ‘Gau Rakhshaks’, and ‘anti-Romeo squads.’ They kill Muslims and Dalits in the name of ‘Gua Raksha’ and ‘Love Jihad’. And the killers are being projected like heroes. These private armies decide what is right and what is wrong. The Constitution of India clearly states that any adult can marry of his own choice. But now RSS-BJP and Modi Sarkar decide the choice of one’s eating habits, dress code and with whom one has to marry and make friendship. It is fascist mindset,” he said.

Notably, the 11th state conference of the Jammu and Kashmir CPI (M), which commended at SKICC in Srinagar on Monday, was attended by thousands of participants with red flags in their hands. The two-day Conference will continue on Tuesday.

Yechury, CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, member Central Secretariat CPI (M) Joginder Sharma, senior party leaders Sham Prasad Kesar and Ghulam Nabi Malik were among others who addressed the opening session of the two-day Conference.

Addressing the conference, Tarigami said this BJP Government has closed all the doors for Kashmiris. “When any young Kashmiri boy goes for studies outside State, he is being dragged out of the hostel and mercilessly beaten. A Kashmiri labourer is afraid of going outside. Till there is cancer of RSS and Sangh Parivar in India, life is hell for minorities, Dalits and Kashmiris. Our request to CPI (M), democratic and secular forces of the country is that if they want to save Kashmir, first India has to be saved from these fascist forces. This poison will spread, and not only will it ruin Kashmir and Jammu, it will spoil the whole country.”

“On behalf of Kashmir and Kashmiris, I want to convey to everybody that our whole body is bruised. Sitaram Yechury, please tell the people of the country about the sufferings of Kashmirs. We are not making any pleas to any king to award us but what every Kashmiri wants is life with dignity. Kashmiris don’t want bullets, ammunition and graveyards but the right to live a dignified life,” he said.