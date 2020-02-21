Sisodia meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman, demands Delhi’s share in Central taxes

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and demanded Delhi’s share in central taxes, which he said would help speed up cleaning the Yamuna and make arrangements for sufficient electricity and water supply in the city.
Taking to Twitter, Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio in the AAP government, said Delhi has not been given any share in central taxes since 2001.
In the meeting, he also demanded funds for all the three municipal corporations in Delhi, the same way as Centre gives money to civic bodies in other states. (PTI)
