SIs to monitor daily sales of business premises

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Monday appointed Sub-Inspectors to monitor daily sales made by business premises from June 3 to 8, 2019.

According to order issued by Mohammad Shahid Saleem, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes, (Administration & Enforcement), Jammu, Sub-Inspectors Deepak Singh and Rohit Jamwal will monitor the daily sale of Jaggi Fish Corner, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu; Sub-Inspectors Rammy Kalotra and Ranjit Singh of Papa Di Hatti, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu; Arjun Singh and Varun Bhagat of Pahalwans, Opp. Convent School, Gandhi Nagar; Sanjeev Kumar and Varun Bhagat of Zamindara Dhaba, NH Vijaypur; Preet Pal Singh and Harjeet Singh of Punjabi Brothers, Rehari; Sarfraz Hussain and Paramvir Singh of Big Bakers, Channi, Jammu; Ajay Kumar and Varun Chandel of Billu Di Hatti, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu; Umar Amin and Liaqat Ali of Billu Di Hatti, Panjwakhtar Road; Ramiz Mohd and Rehman-ul-Din of Taj Hotel, Residency Road; Mukesh Singh and Vikas Kumar of Notel Naz, Residency Road; Anshul Gupta and Raj Paul of Choudhary Tea Stall, Panama Chowk; Ashish Singh Manhas and Kulbushan Sharma of Bikano Sweets, Trikuta Nagar; Sanjay Kumar of Lambardar Dhaba, Ware House.

Inspectors / SIs and Executive staff working under STO Rajouri will monitor the daily sales Ashirwad, Hotel & Restaurant Rajouri (Two outlets), Tarik Hotel & Restaurant, Rajouri, Bali Sweet Shop, Khajuria Sweets, Rajouri and New Bakers, Near Jama Masjid, Rajouri.

“STO Samba I & II, Kathua I & II, Udhampur I & II, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri shall also deploy Inspectors & SIs on all sweet shops / bakery shops to monitor daily sales and report the data to the office of Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration & Enforcement), Jammu,” the order stated and added “The daily sales shall be monitored on holidays as well. Daily report shall be forwarded to the Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration & Enforcement), Jammu at the time of the closure of the business units.”