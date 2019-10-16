Sir Syed Ahmed Khan: A symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity

Dr. M. Ashaq Malik

Many link Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, the founder of Aligarh Muslim University (AUM), with Muslims and many even blame him for two nation theory but few really know he was true champion of Hindu-Muslim University. He once said ?We (Hindus and Muslims) eat the same crop, drink water from the same rivers and breathe the same air. As a matter of fact, Hindus and Muslims are the two eyes of the beautiful bride that is Hindustan. Weakness of any one of them will spoil the beauty of the bride (dulhan).? The leading British magazine of the 19th century, ‘The Englishman’, illustrated ‘Sir Syed’s life’ as one of the best phases of modern history” in its November 17, 1885 issue.

Born in Delhi on 17th October 1817 in a progressive and highly regarded family by the Mughal dynasty, Sir Syed had a versatile personality active in many fields. At the age of 23 he started his career as an author and in 1847 brought out his famous book, on the antiquities of Delhi, ?th?r a??an?d?d (Monuments of the Great) and more importantly his noteworthy booklet, Asbab-e-Baghawat-e-Hind (“The Causes of the Indian Revolt”), in 1859 which was widely read by British officials and had considerable influence on British policy.

The revolt of 1857 was one of the turning points in Syed’s life. He realized that the poverty and backwardness especially among Muslims of north India is mainly due lack of modern education and developed a strong passion for Western-style education focusing on proficiency in the English language and modern sciences. He established modern schools for the children at Muradabad in 1858 and Ghazipur in 1863 and began to prepare the road map for the establishment of a Muslim University by starting various schools.

Prophet of Education:

Mahatma Gandhi rightly pointed out Sir Syed Ahmed Khan as “a Prophet of Education.” Much like the Mahatma, he showed courage to stand up against fanatics on being attacked by them. As a pioneer of modern education in India, Sir Syed felt that orthodoxy was main hurdle in the development of the Muslims and published many writings promoting liberal and rational interpretations of Islamic scriptures which met with strong criticism by the Muslim clergy and thus he decided to stop discussing religion and focused on promoting education.

In May 1875, he founded Madarsatul Uloom, a school which after his retirement in 1876 enlarged into the historic Muhammadan Anglo Oriental College (MAO), on the patterns of Oxford and Cambridge in a quest to promote social, scientific, and economic development of Indian Muslims but without compromising Islamic values. His vision to establish this college was to act as a bridge between the old and the new, the East and the West, and he was the first Indian Muslim, according to Dr. Sir Mohammad Iqbal, who felt the need of a fresh orientation of Islam and worked extensively for it.

The MAO College was one of the first purely residential educational institutions set up either by the government or the public in India. On January 1, 1881 B/ A/ classes started and Ishwari Prasad was the first student of MAO College to pass the examination. Finally, in 1920 the college was transformed into the Aligarh Muslim University.

The educational mission of Sir Syed continued even after death. Near the turn of the century, the college began publishing its own magazine, The Aligarian, and established a Law School. It was this time when a movement began to have it develop into a university. To achieve this goal, expansions were made and more academic programs added to the curriculum of the college. A school for girls was established in 1907. Finally, in 1920 the college was transformed into the Aligarh Muslim University.

Over the years it gave rise to a new educated class of Indian Muslims whose life are considerable transformed. Today Aligarh Muslims University is one of the leading universities in South Asia which has distinguished herself in almost all fields and is playing crucial role in attaining sustainable peace and development as underlined through the global goals.

Sir Syed played key role in reducing poverty among masses through the instrument of education. Hundreds of thousands students who got education from Aligarh Muslim University, subsequently got employment not only brought their lives out from cumbersome clutches of poverty and hunger but subsequently transformed lives numerous others. It has a number of distinguished alumni to its credit including Amin Hilmi Didi, President of Maldives, Liaqat Ali Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mansoor Ali, Prime Minister, the People’s Republic of Bangla Desh, Dr. Zakir Husain, President of Indian Republic, like Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (Badshah Khan Frontier Gandhi), Mohammad Ali Johar, Shoukat Ali, Jb. Mohd Hamid Ansari, former Vice President of India, Syed Mir Qasim, Shiekh Mohammad Abdulla, Saheb Singh Verma (former CM Delhi), Mohsina Kidwai, Prof. Irfan Habib(historian), Zafar Iqbal(Hockey), Lala Amarnath (Cricket), Javed Akhter (Writer/Lyrist), Naseeruddin Shah (films), Prof. Shahryar (poet), K.M. Panikkar( Founder Editor Hindustan Times and Historian), Jawed Habib (Editor-Hajjam) and numerous others. These shining stars (proud alumni of Sir Syed’s University) spread light in all directions especially where dark was prevalent.

Sir Syed Ahmed Khan through his educational mission especially Aligarh Muslim University not only dragged out the major chunk of society from the horrendous darkness of illiteracy, poverty and hunger to modern scientific life but also showed path of progress, peace and prosperity to masses that corresponds today’s UN SDGs in many respects. The shines of this educational lamp (AMU) kindled by Sir Syed can now be seen in every corner of world especially Indo-Pak subcontinent, and he, no doubt, can be called Prophet of Education and of course a true architect of modern India.

Hindu – Muslim Unity:

Although, Sir Syed was a devout Muslim who spent all entire his life in advancing the Muslim community by ensuring better educational standards for them and emphasised on keeping pace with the Western world, Sir Syed strongly advocated for Hindu-Muslim unity. He also emphasised upon Muslims on joining hands with the Hindus. His family had cordial and well-established relations with the Hindus. Sir Syed’s grandfather Nawab Farid ud-Din Khan divided his property equally to his sons and also gave an equal share to his Hindu diwan, Lala Maluk Chand.

Sir Syed always keen to participate in Hindu festivals like Holi and Basant. When he established a madrassa in Ghazipur, he invited Raja Dev Narayan Singh and Maulana Muhammad Fasih to lay the foundation stone. This symbolizes his spirit of respect and open-mindedness towards the Hindus.

(To be continued)