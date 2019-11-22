SIPS wins Indian School Excellence Award-2019

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Stephens International Public School (SIPS), Miran Sahib won Indian School Excellence Award 2019 conferred by CED Foundation Trust in the Eduleaders Summit and Award 2019.

Dr. Mohan Lal Yadav District Collector Jaipur, the Chief Guest, presented the award in a ceremony held at Hotel Ramada Jaipur.

The school has been earmarked for experiential learning in education in the segment of K-12 education in the country and maintains the green environment of the school.

The Chairman, Dr. Kamal Saini and Director Satvinder Saini congratulated the staff and the students for creating a niche in the field of education for betterment of society and to bring up excellent leaders.

Principal, Ram Prakash Sharma lauded the contribution of the teaching fraternity and also urged them to adopt best innovative teaching methods to raise the educational standards in the society. The award was received by the school Activity Co-ordinator Bawa Ditta Mangotra.