SIPS joins Swachhta Pakhwada

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Stephens International Public School (SIPS), Miran Sahib, on Monday organised Swachhta Pakhwada, a cleanliness drive under the banner of 2 J&K Bn NCC Jammu.

Other schools of the surroundings namely Army Public School Miran Sahib, Kendriya Vidyalaya Miran Sahib and JK Police Public School Miran Sahib also joined in the drive.

In all, 35 cadets marched in a troop from Miran Sahib to Kullian sensitising the local residents about the importance of cleanliness. They also discussed various ways of garbage disposal and encouraged people to use plastic in a constrained manner.

The cadets also initiated a drive in the premises of the school and monitored the daily cleanliness activities during the Pakhwada.

The Director Satvinder Saini appreciated the efforts of the ANO Gautam Sharma under whose supervision the drive was carried out. Principal Ram Parkash Sharma lauded the NCC cadets and also stated that cleanliness is a habit and it should be inculcated by everyone.