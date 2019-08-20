SIPS gets ‘Institution of the Year’ award

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Stephens International Public School (SIPS) Jammu was awarded the coveted award of ‘The Institution of the year 2018-19″ in an extravagant award ceremony organised by Silverzone Foundation at India Islamic Cultural Center Lodhi Road, New Delhi, recently.

Kunal Saini, member of the school management, received the award from Prof. M. Jagdish Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The Chairman of the School, Dr. Kamal Saini and the Director, Satvinder Saini congratulated the entire fraternity of SIPS for their contribution in clinching the prestigious award.

The school was adjudged the best institution on the basis of its academic excellence, co-curricular achievements and achievements at national and international levels.

The school was commended for imparting world class education to the people of Jammu.

Commending the meritorious achievements of the school, Dr. Saini acknowledged the contribution of the teaching faculty, perseverance and diligence of the students and above all the concurrence of the school administration with the parents.