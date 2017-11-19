Sino-Indian meet

Post Dokalam standoff, India and China holding the border consultation and coordination mechanism on Saturday holds importance diplomatically, militarily and economically. The 10th round of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held in Beijing to find out a way out of the border impasse. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC). While China claims Arunachal Pradesh as Southern Tibet, India asserts its claim over the disputed Aksai Chin area which was occupied by China during the 1962 war. The WMCC was established in 2012 as an institutional mechanism for consultation and coordination for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas. It was established to deal with the tensions over recurring border incursions as well as to exchange views on strengthening communication and cooperation, including between the border security personnel. The talks held in a constructive and forward- looking manner agreed that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is an important prerequisite for sustained growth of bilateral relations. The standoff which began in mid-June ended on August 28 after Chinese troops stopped building a key road close to India’s Chicken Neck corridor. India objected to the construction highlighting its security concerns. The road was being built by the Chinese troops in the area also claimed by Bhutan. The other contentious issues bedeviling both the countries, including the $ 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as well as Bejing’s veto blocking UN listing of JeM leader Masood Azhar as a global terrorist are expected to be discussed during the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s planned visit to India to take part in the Russia, India and China (RIC) conference next month. This is the first round of talks between the two countries after Chinese President Xi Jinping began his second five-year term as the chief of the ruling Communist Party of China last month. India hopes to see the differences over the listing of Azhar by China in the 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council resolved soon. China had blocked India’s application last year and vetoed a similar resolution sponsored by the US, the UK and France twice this year.