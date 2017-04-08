Sino-India ties

India, China relations have been a strategic one mainly on the defence point of view. They have been talking for long time on the contentious border issue on north east and in Jammu and Kashmir but till date no solutions have been found. In fact they should “meet each other halfway” to reach a “fair and reasonable” political solution to the border dispute acceptable to both sides by giving some and taking some on the vexed issue. Both have also agreed that the negotiation on China-India boundary maintains a positive momentum, with boundary disputes effectively controlled and boundary regions generally peaceful and stable. China has rarely publicly talked about meeting India “half way” on the vexed boundary dispute. The reference to both the countries to stay on track for a political settlement is seen as significant as officials on both sides say negotiations have reached a stage for the political leadership on both sides to take a decision to reach a solution. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’ predecessor, Shivshankar Menon, who represented India in several rounds of the border talks, said in 2014 during a meeting that all the technical work has been done and it is for the leaders of both the countries to take a call. The two countries should properly manage and handle disputes, strengthen consultations on boundary affairs and well safeguard peace and tranquility in boundary regions so as to create favourable conditions for the development of bilateral relations. The development of China-India relations is of great significance and has broad prospects. China and India have far more common interests than differences. The two sides should well implement the key consensus reached by the two heads of state, conduct close high-level exchanges and tap cooperation potential, so as to elevate China-India relations to a higher level.