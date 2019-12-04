‘Single window system will ease doing biz’

Dear Editor,

The young entrepreneurs including women entrepreneurs from Jammu, who were encouraged by PM’s start up & Make in India idea, have raised the demand lamenting that scrapping of Article 370 has no sobering effect on the new industrial environment here. The policy makers of the UT have to enter into brain storming session or sessions with young start-ups to make future- favouring policies for ease of doing business.

There is an important demand with a sharp future vision which is ” Single Window Approval”, which will prevent young CEO’s to run from pillar-to-post for certain approvals and NOC’s.This will not only save time but will also prevent corruption to greater extent.

The young team and manufacturers/service providers further stated that it is demoralizing that dream to set up units and contribute to the progress of the UT (J&K), but they soon get demoralised and disheartened with slow down in the economy, poor business transactions at present along with no subsidy or scheme from the govt. and financial institutes, leave them thinking about their bold steps.

They further demand time to meet policy makers , Lientenant Governor and Chief Secretary of J&K to redesign the policies which will encourage every present and new young start-up from every business sector. This will lead to the encouragement of new business units, fresh jobs and development of UT’s economy.

Kamal Warikoo,

Jammu.