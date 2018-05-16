Single largest party in Karnataka will form govt: BJP National VP

Share Share 0 Share 0

New York: BJP National Vice President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has expressed confidence that his party, which has emerged as the single largest in the assembly elections, will form a government in Karnataka.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party but fell nine seats short of a majority in Karnataka Legislative Assembly polls, the results of which were declared yesterday. It got 104 seats, while the Congress 78 and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) won 38 seats. For a party to form a government in the state, it needs a majority of 113 seats in the 224-member Assembly.

“The Karnataka election results are as per our expectations. It would have been better had we performed a little better,” Sahasrabuddhe told PTI on the sidelines of an event on the Jaipur Foot organised at the United Nations headquarters yesterday.

Sahasrabuddhe is a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra and also the President of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

He said that it become very clear through the election results, what the preference and choice of the people of the state is.”There should be no doubt about that in anybody’s mind nor should anyone raise any objections.”

In a reference to the BJP, Sahasrabuddhe said the party will form the government as it has emerged as the single largest party through the democratic process.(PTI)