Singapore’s one Faber group eyes Indian tourists, appoints ISA Tourism as India representative

NEW DELHI: Eyeing growing number of Indian tourists visiting Singapore, One Faber Group (1FG), Singapore’s leading leisure and tourism services provider, has appointed ISA Tourism its India market representative to expand its business. ISA Tourism Pvt Ltd, a boutique sales and marketing representation company for the hospitality and tourism industries, will focus on building 1FG’s brand awareness among Indian travellers, particularly new evolving tourists like young professionals, solo travellers and female travel groups.

“As one of Singapore’s leading operators of leisure and lifestyle services, One Faber Group continually strives to enhance the experience and create memories for its local as well as international guests. India continues to be one of our priority markets and the appointment of ISA Tourism as market representative will allow more Indian tourists to discover our variety of memorable lifestyle experiences and embark on a delightful escapade with us,” said One Faber Group Managing Director, Mr Buhdy Bok.

Highlighting that India continues to be one of the top three markets for Singapore tourism industry, Mr Manas Sinha, Director of ISA Tourism said: “We are very proud to be associated with One Faber Group and to be given the opportunity to promote their global footprint. This also reflects 1FG ‘s growing enthusiasm and interest in the Indian Market. We look forward to introducing more Indian guests to the One Faber Group brand and their amazing products and services.”

One Faber Group’s impressive portfolio of products and services include the Singapore Cable Car, Wings of Time, Faber Peak Singapore, Arbora, Dusk Restaurant & Bar, Good Old Days, 100M Private Dining, Show Bites, FUN Shop and Cable Car Gift Shop. In line with the Singapore Cable Car’s 45th anniversary this year, 1FG has also launched a year-long line-up of activities, events, promotions and food and beverage creations until April 2020. The main highlight of the activities is a multimedia night show called Miraculous 2 at Faber Peak. It is complimentary for all cable car riders and diners at Faber Peak. Additionally, Arbora, a family restaurant at Faber Peak, has been completely redesigned, while the Singapore Cable Car Gift Shop has also been given a complete makeover.