Sindhu, Sameer knocked out of Denmark Open

Odense: World Champion P V Sindhu yet again struggled to buck the trend of early exits as she was knocked out of the Denmark Open after a straight-game loss against An Se Young in the second round, here on Thursday.

Fifth seed Sindhu, the Olympic silver medallist, lost 14-21 17-21 to the Korean in a 40-minute clash at the BWF World Tour Super 750 event. This was Sindhu’s third successive early exit from a tournament since claiming the World Championship at Basel, Switzerland in August. The 24-year-old Indian had lost in the second round and first round at the China Open and Korea Open respectively in the last two events. It turned out to be a dismal day for India as Sameer Verma and men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also went down in straight games in their second rounds.