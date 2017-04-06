Sindhu-a role model

Dear Editor,

This refers to your report “Super Sindhu conquers Marin to win her maiden India Open title” (ST- April 3). Sindhu has shown that hard work, focused play and the will to win will certainly yield results. She did a fabulous job and made all the people of India proud. We are deeply indebted to her for salvaging the nation’s pride. She proved that women are not weak and with hard work, determination and commitment – one can achieve. She is an example to all fathers who feel that their daughters should not enter the sports field. She is now a role model will encourage other youngsters to take up sport in a big way. It is our responsibility to encourage all young Indians to participate enthusiastically in sports events and make preparations for next Olympic to get more medals and become top in Asia in the field of sports.

Vinod C. Dixit

